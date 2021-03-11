Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Marlboro Free Will Baptist Church, 8031 U.S. 264 Alt., Farmville, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Elite Fitness Farmville, 3434 E Cooperative Way, 3-7 p.m., March 22.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 27
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 31.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Convention will meet at 7 p.m. today at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Email ssparks747@aol.com for information.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., continues limited public access with limited activities. All branches of the library except for Bethel are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main branch is also open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, while the Winterville Library is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Bethel branch is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of 20 patrons in the main library, five patrons at the Children’s Library, and eight patrons at the branch libraries. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no meeting room use, and computer use is limited to Carver branch, which offers 30 minutes daily. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at branch libraries. All returned items will be quarantined and remain on an individual’s account for up to seven days. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.