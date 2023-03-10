Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Shoe Drive
The Hope Middle School AVID Program is collecting new and gently worn used shoes through March 31 to raise funds to provide students with opportunities to visit college campuses. The effort will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected for Funds2Orgs, which redistributes the shoes to create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries. Bring shoes to the school, 2995 Mills Road, on school days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or to Uptown Nutrition, 301 Evans St., No. 101. Call 355-7071.
God’s closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will conduct a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club will meet 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive, Greenville. Member Jane Rose will show the video, “Saving Nature,” followed by a discussion. The meeting also can be streamed. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for streaming information.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd, will hold a drive-through service to provide boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenville Jaycees
The Greenville Jaycees holds its monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pitt Street Brewing, 630 S. Pitt St.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market annual vendors meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Community Schools and Recreation building in the Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road. The Sow and Grow Seed Library is stocked with packets of free seeds at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. Visit pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/LJFarmersMarket.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
ECU Symphony Orchestra
ECU School of Music will host a performance by ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 18 in Wright Auditorium. The event will feature Dvorák’s Nocturne in B major, Penderecki’s Adagietto from Paradise Lost with guest artist Robert Burkett, oboe, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 60 in C major, Il Distratto. Free. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 252-328-6851.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begins at 9 a.m. March 25 at E.B. Aycock Middle School. Visit runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong.
Sportsman’s Giveaway
The Staton House Fire Department is now selling tickets for its annual Sportsman’s Giveaway to begin at 11:30 a.m. April 1 at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 310 MLK Jr. Highway. Visit statonhousefire.com/sportsman-giveaway.
