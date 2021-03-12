I like this new Democrat party. Instead of “tax and spend,” they have changed to “spend and tax.”
No BYH to the contributor suggesting the city set weight limits on women wearing spandex. Funny you never mentioned all the pot belly men running around without shirts on. I have a suggestion for you. Take one of the tent dresses you suggest bigger girls wear and stuff it in your mouth.
BYH to Greenville drivers who didn’t learn everything they needed to know from driver’s ed. Stay in your lane when you make a turn and traffic might just move along as it should. We will address four-way stops on another day.
Bless our hearts. It’s good to know that the idiots who run our state and country also run our schools. From now on, my new name will be Strongbow Stiffarrow. I am sure this will be OK since you don’t want to offend anybody.
BYH to those that think white privilege is real. I grew up in a community that was 75 percent African-American and was mistreated regularly because I am white. I do not let it define me and how I feel about African Americans as a whole. The biggest difference though — no one cares about my mistreatment. Bless my heart.
I would like to ask Dr. Prokopowicz, professor of history, if he has ever felt remorse for something he said or did. Obviously, he is not a Christian or he would know the you can be redeemed if you confess your sins on your death bed! Wonder how he truly knows the heart and mind of people in the past. Move forward, quit wasting time!
Since Greenville is named for a slave-owning transplanted Yankee and the courthouse still hangs his portrait in the lobby, why not cancel the name and painting as we’re canceling history? Then comes Greene County’s name and Washington’s as well for owning slaves. Where does it stop, BYH?
If you spent the same amount of time working to pay off your student loan as you do whining about why you have to pay your loan then everything would be Jake. Moaning and groaning rarely solves a problem. The solution lies in hard work or marrying a rich woman. If possible go for an only child.
I see where canceling student loan debt is back in the news. Rather than burdening the taxpayers why not make the universities who benefited pay it back? They got fat on all that student loan money. Rather than spending it on playing ball why not pay off student loan?
BYH: day 45, still no socialism. No one has come for our guns. Planned Parenthood is not located in Starbucks. And we still have cops.
BYH to everyone who does their own research. In the age of information, ignorance is a choice.
