American Legion
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. American Legion Post 39 meets at 403 St. Andrews Drive at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will hold a presentation on cryptomining at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association. He will explain datamining and discuss local efforts to combat it. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m.
Golden K
Veronica Stokes, director of Operation Sunshine, will be the guest speaker at the The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St.. The meeting is open to the public. Call 367-8310.
Blood drives
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Another will be at Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., from noon-3 p.m. Tuesday. Visit redcrossblood.org. Masks required.
Choral Society
The Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. on March 20 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. The program will feature “For a Breath of Ecstasy” by John Michael Trotta on poems by Sara Teasdale and selected works by Moses Hogan, celebrating and honoring his choral legacy.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will be performing. Featured music includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert,” a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra and pieces from Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste. Donations will be accepted.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on March 25 on Eighth Street between Dickinson and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks, music and vendors. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee. Pay for the pints and samples. Kids are allowed but it is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and curbed. The event space can become crowded.
Freezing for a Reason
The Greenville Women’s League Freezing For a Reason challenge is raising funds to support local charities. Visit freezinforareason5.godaddysites.com/ to keep one of nine volunteers from walking the plank at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, at 10 a.m. on March 26. The person with the most $5 votes will not have to jump into the park lake. Vote early and often. The event will be open to the public and will be viewable live on the Greenville Women’s League Facebook page.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on March 29. Farkas will discuss highlights and legislative plans take questions and listen to comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3sQZ5GO or by calling 919-733-5757.