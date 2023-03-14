Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Contact President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Transient canvas
ECU School of Music will host a performance by Transient Canvas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Part of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative, the event will feature bass clarinetist Amy Advocat and marimbist Matt Sharrock. Free. Live stream at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 252-328-6851.
St. Patrick’s Shenanigans
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, 921 Staton Road, will host St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Guests can dive for gold coins, enjoy leprechaun games, splash around and more. Cost is $10 for city residents and $15 for non-residents. It’s free for members. Register at any city park facility, at greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4043.
Parking plan
The City of Greenville will host a public meeting to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District. The event is set for 2 p.m. on March 21 in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon at noon on March 21 with East Carolina University football coach Mike Houston. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. RSVP by noon on Friday at greenvillenc.org/events/march-power-luncheon-2023-1/
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a barbecued chicken plate fundraiser and Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25 to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes. Vendors are invited. Advance tickets are available through church members. Call Allan Harper at 290-1401 about plate sales, Josh Jones at 286-7391 about the car-tractor show. Vendors can call Renate Harper at 289-6309.
Fossil hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a fossil hunt expedition 9-10:30 a.m. on March 25. Participants can take a guided tour through the park to learn about local geological history and search for fossils. The fee is $10 for city residents and $12 for non-residents.
Time for Three
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present Time for Three at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) perform classical and Americana from a variety of eras, styles and traditions. The trio has appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” and won an Emmy for “Time For Three In Concert” produced by PBS. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
ECU Gospel Choir
The NEB Annual Home Mission Convention will present the ECU Gospel Choir in concert at 5 p.m. on April 1 at Haddock UAFWB, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville. For more information please call (252) 417-3985.