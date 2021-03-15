A big thank you goes out to the greenway advocate who got our city's greenway to be an official part of the East Coast Greenway. I am amazed that we're now on an official tourism trail that connects Maine to Key West because of the work of some local cyclists. Way to go! I'm joining the association because I hiked the Appalachian Trail and loved it. Now we'll have a paved version coming into Greenville.
BYH to the folks outraged at the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill's spending. Funny, I didn't hear the same squawks of outrage when Trump increased the federal deficit by trillions during his four years in office. The deficit is a real problem, no doubt, but be honest enough to acknowledge that Republicans are most certainly part of the problem.
Oh where, oh where has Thom Tillis gone? Oh where, oh where can he be? He is in the back pocket of Donald Trump and the new crazy GOP. Shame on you and shame for me. BOH
Bless the heart of the current administration that won't refer to the out-of-control immigration "challenge" at the border as a crisis but then asks the Federal Emergency Management Agency to step in to help. In my dictionary, the first synonym for "emergency" is "crisis."
Bless your heart ECU: you just keep hiring and promoting good ol' straight white men, while women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community, continue to wonder when it's our turn.
Bless your heart, Gov. Cuomo! Getting a bit too handsy, perhaps? I'm surprised the press hasn't dubbed you "Randy Andy."
BYH to the people that can't wait to spend their stimulus money. Remember not one GOP in the Senate voted for it. But hypocrisy isn't new to the GOP.
BYH, I'm here to tell you: Live in Christ. You'll thank me later.
Another end to an ECU basketball season and once again we are scratching our heads. The timeless psychological and spiritual question rears its ugly head: Does suffering make you stronger? If you have suffered through as many ECU basketball seasons as I, then you are stronger than Hercules. I asked the preacher about the sufferings of the basketball team and his only response was that I had little faith and slept through the sermon.
I love the idea of putting a weight limit on women wearing lycra-spandex tights. Hopefully, the city and county can arrange with the NCDOT to use their weight scales to bring some sense to this urgent matter. NCDOT is capable of weighing some mighty hefty loads and is perhaps the only weight scales around suitable for heavy lifting. Let's get this done before spring has sprung and all this unnecessary flesh has been smashed.
BOH. Why should Cuomo step down? Trump didn't and he had backing from the Baptists.
If it's OK to require people to wear clothes in public, why do some folks go ballistic at the requirement to wear a mask during a killing pandemic? It's one thing to run around naked but not caring about infecting others is just plain rude.
