Music therapy showcase
ECU’s Music Therapy Club will present its annual concert at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event will feature the Heart & Soul Choir, along with ukulele, guitar and boomwhacker ensembles. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Tea Party
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Michael Smart, the U.S. regional director of The John Birch Society.
Guitar concert
ECU’s School of Music will host a guitar concert by faculty artist Elliot Frank at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Guitar music
ECU’s School of Music will host a concert featuring guest artists Rucco-James Duo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will include romantic and classical guitar music of the 18th and 19th centuries performed on period instruments. Free. Livestream available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive.
GOP Convention
The Pitt County GOP will hold its county convention from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the main courtroom at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. Registration will take place at the door from 1-2 p.m. and will cost $5. Attendance required to be identified as a delegate and vote on party matters at the state convention.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive.
BIG READ music
ECU’s School of Music will host faculty artist Catherine H. Garner, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event, part of the university’s BIG READ programming, also will include Chris Ulffers, bassoon, and Catherine Gardner, soprano, with music by Jerod Tate, Louis Ballard, Dawn Avery, and Nicole DiPaolo and text by Alexander Posey. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “La Cage Aux Folles” at 6 p.m. March 24-25 at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Callbacks are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 26. Those auditioning should bring heels or character shoes and prepare 16 bars of music. An accompanist and script excerpts will be available. Visit farmville-arts.org.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual “A Night to Paws” fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on April 2 at Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Event tickets are $75 each and include a complimentary cocktail hour, a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, and a plated three-course dinner. The event will also feature a mobile bidding system for 100 silent auction packages and raffle tickets. Guests will learn about the agency, hear adoption testimonials and enjoy the band Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/antp2022/