Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can safely dispose of old and unneeded medications.
Transient canvas
ECU School of Music will host a performance by Transient Canvas at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Live stream at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
St. Patrick’s Shenanigans
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, 921 Staton Road, will host St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Guests can dive for gold coins, enjoy leprechaun games, splash around and more. Cost is $10 for city residents and $15 for nonresidents. It’s free for members. Register at any city park facility, at greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4043.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10 a.m.-11:15 p.m. on Saturday. Call (252) 975-6944 for information.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon at noon on Tuesday with East Carolina University football coach Mike Houston. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. RSVP by noon on Friday at greenvillenc.org/events/march-power-luncheon-2023-1/
Food & Wine Festival
The ECU School of Hospitality Leadership is hosting its Food & Wine Festival from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 24 at Darden Dining Hall and Golden Corral Culinary Center in the ECU Rivers Building. The mix and mingle event features 12 small plates paired with fine wine curated by students from the school. Tickets are $75 at business.ecu.edu/shl/luncheons.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on March 25 at E.B. Aycock Middle School. Visit runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong.
Fossil Hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a fossil hunt expedition 9-10:30 a.m. on March 25. Participants can take a guided trou through the park to learn about local geological history and search for fossils. The fee is $10 for city residents and $12 for non-residents.
PirateFest
The 16th Annual PirateFest will take place starting 11 a.m. along First Street and at the Greenville Town Common. The country duo Maddie and Tae will headline with a free show at 7:15 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. Visit piratefestnc.com for more details.
Earth Day celebration
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will be held in association with National Earth Day 2023, the City of Greenville, Greenville Environmental Advisory Commission, ECU, PCC, and environmental groups in eastern North Carolina. Activities will include tours of the Town Creek Culvert; electric vehicle demonstrations; native plant exhibits; children’s activities; student exhibits; an “Upcycled” fashion; live music; food trucks; kayaking/paddle boating. April 29 is the rain date. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
M.E.D. Celebration
M.E.D. Community Thrift Store, 4392 Lee St., Ayden, will hold grand opening celebration, fundraiser and ribbon cutting with the Ayden Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22. The event will feature hot dogs and hamburgers, a bouncy house, prizes and gift bags and a DJ. A proceed support the Foundation For Educational Development Inc., which the nonprofit thrift store supports. Vendors, sponsors and models are needed. Email medcommunityts@gmail.com or call (919) 798-6990.