Black Family Wellness Expo
The Wilson-Rocky Mount-Tarboro Chapter of The Links will hold its Black Family Wellness Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdayat Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Road, Greenville, in partnership with Cornerstone, Conetoe Chapel Family Life Center and ECU Health in an effort to reduce health disparities and save lives in the black community. The event is free and open to the public and will include information and screenings to benefit all ages.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 252-565-2352.
Zumba in the Park
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is hosting Zumba in the Park to celebrate and in honor of International Women’s Month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature zumba, live music, woman-owned businesses and food vendors. Sociedad Anonima will perform at 11:15 a.m. and zumba sessions will be at noon and 1 p.m.
ECU Symphony Orchestra
ECU School of Music will host a performance by ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. The event will feature Dvořák’s Nocturne in B major, Penderecki’s Adagietto from Paradise Lost with guest artist Robert Burkett, oboe, and Haydn’s Symphony No. 60 in C major, Il Distratto. Free. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 252-328-6851.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10 a.m.-11:15 p.m. on Saturday. Call (252) 975-6944 for information.
Health fair
Paradise Christian Center will hold a Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday at 888 W. Start St. The free event includes screenings and health information for all ages. Visit paradisechristiancenter.com
Fuel for the Future
The Pitt County Health Department will host the National Nutrition Month event “Fuel for the Future” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd. Participants can try different foods, learn about nutrition education, participate in children’s activities and win door prizes. It is free and open to the public. Visit eventbrite.com to register and seachr Fuel for the Future Greenville.
Church fundraiser
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a fish fry at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the pastor’s aid committee. The menu will include trout, coleslaw, green beans rolls and a dessert.
Parking plan
The City of Greenville will host a public meeting to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District. The event is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W Fifth St.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Nicky Yelverton of Eagle Transport will discuss transportation issues. All are welcome. For further information, call 252-367-8310.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Call (252) 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Visit atimeforscience.org.