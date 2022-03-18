Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
GOP Convention
The Pitt County GOP will hold its county convention from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the main courtroom at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. Registration will take place at the door from 1-2 p.m. and the cost is $5.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host ECU Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Livestream at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
USA Dance
The USA Dance ballroom dancing group will hold its March dance party at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Road to Resources: Resources for Cancer Patients and Victims 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Positive Approach to Care, Teepa Snow’s renowned approach to improving quality of life for persons with dementia and their caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Tuesday.
An American Sunrise book discussion, 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Facilitator will be Kirsten Squint, associate professor of English and Whichard Distinguished Professor in the Humanities. The author, Joy Harjo, is the Poet Laureate of the United States.
“Springtime in Charleston” trip reservations are ongoing. Dates are April 5-7. This trip starts at $459 per person/double occupancy.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on March 25 on Eighth Street between Dickinson and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks, vendors and music. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee but it is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and curbed. The event space can become crowded.
Divas Easter event
The Platinum Divas Car and Truck Club will hold its annual Easter Event at Ayden Veterans Park on Third Street from 2-6 p.m. on April 16. The event will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs and other activities for children. Special guests include Exquisite Cheer & Dance and D.J. O. B.A.S.S. The event is free and open to everyone.