Service League Raffle
The Service League of Greenville is holding an online raffle with more than 25 items from favorite merchants. Visit slg.betterworld.org to bid on items and help the league address medical needs in the community. The raffle is live for the next two weeks. The Service League is a nonprofit, all-volunteer service organization founded in 1938. Its annual Charity Ball fundraiser is set for March 31.
Parking plan
The City of Greenville will host a public meeting to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District. The event is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W Fifth St.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Nicky Yelverton of Eagle Transport will discuss transportation issues. All are welcome. For further information, call 252-367-8310.
Food & Wine Festival
The ECU School of Hospitality Leadership is hosting its Food & Wine Festival from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday at Darden Dining Hall and Golden Corral Culinary Center in the ECU Rivers Building. The mix and mingle event features 12 small plates paired with fine wine curated by students from the school. Tickets are $75 at business.ecu.edu/shl/luncheons.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at E.B. Aycock Middle School. Visit runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong
Transplant fundraiser
Davis Grove Baptist Church, 938 Davis Grove Church Road, Snow Hill, will host a Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25 to support a double lung transplant for Donald Roberson. Cost is $10 for a half chicken and sides. The event will include children’s activities and an antique car and tractor show with cash prizes.
Fossil Hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a fossil hunt expedition 9-10:30 a.m. on March 25. Participants can take a guided tour through the park to learn about local geological history and search for fossils. The fee is $10 for city residents and $12 for non-residents.
Antiques Show & Tell
Pitt County Historical Society will present its “Antiques Show & Tell” program from 2-5 p.m. on March 26 at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. Antiques and collectibles should be submitted between 1-1:30 p.m. and will be presented in the order in which they are received. Only two items per person. The event is not a sale or formal appraisal, but provenance, usage, collectability and possible value may be discussed. Call (252) 327-8859.
Autism run
The 15th Annual Eastern Run/Walk for Autism will be held 9 a.m. on April 1 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit easternrunwalkforautism.com for more information and to register. No same-day registration.
Sportsman’s Giveaway
The Staton House Fire Department is now selling tickets for its annual Sportsman’s Giveaway to be held April 1. Tickets are $20 for a chance at 42 prizes including firearms and cash ranging in value from $200-$10,000. Visit statonhousefire.com/sportsman-giveaway.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Android phone class, 2-3:30 p.m., March 22.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.-noon, March 28.
iPhone class 2-3:30 p.m. March 29.
The council is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.