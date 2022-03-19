Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Gospel concert
The Four In Christ will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road. Free. Call 714-2440.
Choral Society
The Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. The program will feature “For a Breath of Ecstasy” by John Michael Trotta on poems by Sara Teasdale and selected works by Moses Hogan.
BIG READ Music
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host faculty artist Catherine H. Garner, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The event, part of the university’s BIG READ programming, also will include Chris Ulffers, bassoon, with music by Jerod Tate, Louis Ballard, Dawn Avery, and Nicole DiPaolo and text by Alexander Posey. Free. Livestream available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Fitness class
Journonya, a certified nutrition coach and group fitness instructor, has joined the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, to teach a senior fitness class from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Please note the time change. These classes will replace the Silver Sneakers classes. Come and check out this new class. Call 752-1717, Ext. 205 for more information.
NewMusic
East Carolina University’s School of Music will host premiere performances as part of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature ECU performers playing music of ECU composers. Free. Livestream available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings hold weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide bags of food curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 22. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service including fresh and frozen meats from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will hold the rescheduled installation service for their new pastor, Dr. Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. The speaker will be Elder Arnold Darden of Moyes Chapel in Farmville. The public is welcome. Call 321-8315.