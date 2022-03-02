Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ukraine vigil
The ECU Honors college is holding a Unity for Ukraine vigil at 8 p.m. today at the ECU Mall near the cupola. The event is open to the public for a time of reflection and support.
Concert
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance by Aleksandr Haskin, flute, and Juan Pablo Andrade, piano, at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.
Wind Ensemble
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours membership event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Eastern Radiologists, 2101 W. Arlington Blvd., Suite. 210. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/.
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of “Between Riverside and Crazy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at the rear door from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Awaken Coffee is raising funds to open a shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Fireman’s auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman’s Auction starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 4189 N.C. 33 West. Items will be received from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. The department takes a 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch offered. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauctionrealty.com.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
G-RPN Bird Club
North Carolina Wildlife Recources Commission biologist Jeff Hall will present a program titled, “The Flora and Fauna of the Southwest: A Travelogue of Arizona and New Mexico,” at the next meeting of the Greenville-River Park North Bird Club at 7 p.m. Monday at the park, 1000 Mumford Road. Come and learn about rattlesnakes, tarantulas, cacti, hummingbirds and more. Contact Howard Vainright, 413-8292, or email asnakeman@hotmail.com. COVID precautions will be in place.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the Tar Heel Boys or Girls State in June. The post will pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the week-long camp at Catawba College. The program gives delegates hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Call 402-690-1129 for information and to apply. March 15 is the deadline.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest are due March 11. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter.