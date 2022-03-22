Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
New Music
ECU’s School of Music will host premiere performances as part of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Livestream will be available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. today at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will be performing. Donations accepted.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
ECU Health Science Student Center, Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday.
Beaufort Community College, Building 10, 5337 U.S. 264 East, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Washington, 112 W. Ninth St., 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
South Creek High School, 21077 N.C. 903, Robersonville, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday.
Terra Ceia Christian School, 3298 Terra Ceia Road, Pantego, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., 2-6 p.m., March 28.
Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive, Williamston, 2-6 p.m., March 28.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 30.
Washington Montessori School, 2330 Old Bath Highway, 1-5 p.m., March 31.{
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 31.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “La Cage Aux Folles” at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Callbacks are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Those auditioning should bring heels or character shoes and prepare 16 bars of music. An accompanist and script excerpts will be available. Visit farmville-arts.org.
Membership Celebration
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
POPS Concert
The Tar River Community Band will present their annual POPS Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of Chicod School, 3833 Stokestown Saint John Road. A $5 donation includes complimentary light snacks.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will ddistribute bags of fresh produce, baked goods and nonperishable food at 9 a.m. Saturday. Drive up. Call 752-6154.