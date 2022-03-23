Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Spring Dance 2022
ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance will present Spring Dance 2022 at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in McGinnis Theatre. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The dance concert will feature works in ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary genres and will include choreography by faculty, guest artists, and a selected student choreographer. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for ECU students and youth. Visit info.ecu.edu/arts, call 328-6829 or visit Messick Theatre Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The performance will be available to stream April 1-3.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays to serve the community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on Friday on Eighth Street between Dickinson and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks, vendors and music. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee but it is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and curbed. The event space can become crowded.
Freezing for a Reason
The Greenville Women’s League Freezing For a Reason challenge is raising funds to support local charities. Visit freezinforareason5.godaddysites.com/ to keep one of nine volunteers from walking the plank at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The person with the most $5 votes will not have to jump into the park lake. The event will be open to the public and viewable live on the Greenville Women’s League Facebook page.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. New works are hanging in the art gallery and the Ayden Barbecue History exhibit features artifacts, photos, video and timelines. Other exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service and tobacco farming. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed to help fund new exhibits. Private tours can be arranged by calling 746-4209.
Town Hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will hold a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Farkas will discuss highlights and legislative plans, take questions and listen to comments. Register online at https://bit.ly/3sQZ5GO or by calling 919-733-5757.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 5 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The Rev. Mark Creech, founder and executive director of the Christian Action League, will be the speaker.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.