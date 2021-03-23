Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Chamber celebration
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual membership celebration, “A Year of Resilience,” from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 30, via a live video stream on Facebook Premiere. The event is open to the public and will provide an inside look at the chamber’s accomplishments over the past year and its vision for the future. The event also recognizes the 2020 Citizen of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year. Visit facebook.com/GPCChamber/.
Transgender exhibit
ECU is exhibiting “To Survive on This Shore: Photographs and Interviews with Transgender and Nonconforming Older Adults,” through April 6 in the Main Campus Student Center gallery, 501 E. 10th St. The display features representations of older transgender people collected throughout the United State over five years by photographer Jess T. Dugan and social worker Vanessa Fabbre. Seeking subjects whose life experiences exist within the complex intersections of gender identity, age, race, ethnicity, sexuality, socioeconomic class and geographic location, they documented the life stories of this underrepresented group of older adults. The exhibit is made possible by the ECU Department of Sociology, the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center and the Visual Arts Forum. Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Main Campus Student Center.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. today. The event, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. The church is located at 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Call 714-7373 for information.
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host Teen Science Cafe from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. The free, outdoor event, open to middle school and high school students, is designed to give teens a chance, in an informal setting, to socialize and to talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. The first presenter is Richard Williams of Luna pizza, who will talk about the botany and chemistry that goes into creating pizza. Participants will learn about the science of pizza and then make pizza to take home. Additional programs are scheduled April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Register at atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Drive-through Stone Soup
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host this year’s Stone Soup fundraiser as a drive-through event due to COVID-19. A limited number of quarts of soup, provided by local restaurants, are available $15 at stonesoup-enc.org. The deadline for ordering is 11 a.m. March 30. Pickup times are 4:30-6 p.m. March 31 at 495 E. Third St. The eighth annual event is a fundraiser for the church’s food pantry.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is emergegallery.com.
Virtual concert
The East Carolina University School of Music will present Coastal Winds Quintet in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The concert is not an in-person event. It will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.