Auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for the upcoming play, “An Inspector Calls,” at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Auditions for “Extra! Extra! The Musical” will be held at 6 p.m. April 7 and 10 a.m. April 8. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com for more information.
Four Seasons
ECU School of Music’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will host “(An English and) Bohemian Rhapsody” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ara Gregorian, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; and Colin Carr, cello. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 328-4788.
Antiques Show & Tell
Pitt County Historical Society will present its “Antiques Show & Tell” program from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. Antiques or collectibles should be submitted between 1-1:30 p.m. and will be presented in the order in which they are received. Only two items per person. The event is not a sale or a formal appraisal, but provenance, usage, collectability and possible value may be discussed. Call 327-8859.
Faculty concert
ECU School of Music will host a performance by faculty artist Catherine Gardner, soprano, and friends at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free event will feature faculty musicians Eric Stellrecht, piano; Chris Buddo, bass; Emanuel Gruber, cello; and Hye-Jin Kim, violin. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Time for Three
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present Time for Three at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) perform classical and Americana from a variety of eras, styles and traditions. The trio has appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” and won an Emmy for “Time For Three In Concert” produced by PBS. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
ECU Gospel Choir
The NEB Annual Home Mission Convention will present the ECU Gospel Choir in concert at 5 p.m. on April 1 at Haddock UAFWB, 111 Sunset Acre Lane, Winterville. Call 417-3985.
Autism run
The 15th Annual Eastern Run/Walk for Autism will be held 9 a.m. on April 1 at The Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit easternrunwalkforautism.com for more information and to register. No same-day registration will be available.
Tea party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 4 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Members will discuss the education system and develop common-sense solutions to present to the Pitt County Board of Education and to state legislators. All are encouraged to attend and bring suggestions.
Emma Dupree Day
The Town of Fountain is holding its annual Emma Dupree Health and Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at R.A. Fountain General Store, 6754 E. Wilson St. The event is in honor of the late Emma Dupree, a longtime resident of Fountain and renowned herbalist. The event will include booths offering health information and a reception at the store.
Service League raffle
The Service League of Greenville is holding an online raffle with more than 25 items from favorite merchants. Visit slg.betterworld.org to bid on items and help the league address medical needs. The Service League is a nonprofit all-volunteer service organization founded in 1938. Its annual Charity Ball fundraiser is scheduled for March 31.