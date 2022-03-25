Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Candidates speak
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.
Spring celebration
Greenville Recreation and Parks will host Spring into Wildwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive. The free event will include music, inflatable attractions and kayaking. Food trucks will be on site. Visit greenvillenc.gov.
Community garden meeting
The Farmville Community Garden, 4355 W. Cotton St., will hold a workday for interested gardeners on Saturday. Scouts from Troop 25 will be on hand to assist gardeners with individual beds if needed from 9 a.m. until noon. There also will be a meeting at 10 a.m. To attend the meeting virtually, check the group’s Facebook page @farmvillecommunitygarden. Contact Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
POPS Concert
The Tar River Community Band will present their annual POPS Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the gymnasium of Chicod School, 3833 Stokestown Saint John Road. This year the “Salute to their Service” will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II with patriotic themed music. A $5 donation includes light snacks.
Medicine Drop
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Pitt County at Vidant Medical Center are hosting a free medicine drop event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Vidant Wellness Center on 2610 Wellness Drive. Bring your unwanted, unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for questions.
Holocaust memories
Dr. Walter J. Pories will give a talk, “My Memories of the Holocaust,” from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on April 4 in the Evelyn Fike Laupus Gallery, Laupus Library, fourth floor. His talk, free and open to the public, also will be broadcast via Zoom. Registration for Zoom is available at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events. Pories joined the ECU medical faculty in 1977 as founding chair of the Department of Surgery. Pories fled Germany with his family in 1939, at age 11. He will share his reflections on life in Germany and then America. The talk is sponsored by the Pitt County Historical Society and Laupus Library’s Medical History Interest Group.
Heroes without capes
The Greenville Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will hold Heroes without Capes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 to salute people dedicated to community service. Meet local heroes, educators, health care providers and more. Activities include an Ident A Kid program, free food and giveaways, kettle corn, gellyball games and a bouncy house. For more information, call 756-0885.
Unnatural Resources Fair
The 30th Annual Eastern Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is back from April 22-24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Get your entries ready. Set up is on April 21. Find information at www.unnaturalresources.org, email jponder@unnaturalresources.org or call 355-1039. Anyone can enter from kindergarten to senior citizens east of I-95.