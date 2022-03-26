Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. New works are hanging in the art gallery. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Private tours can be arranged by calling 746-4209.
Pedal Pals
ENC Ambucs is hosting a free, family-inclusive biking event called Pedal Pals from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Greenfield Terrace Park, 120 Park Access Road. The event is for children of all ages and abilities on a paved, marked trail. It will include bike tuneups, carnival games, food trucks and more. Ambucs is a charitable organization that provides adaptive tricycles and promotes mobility. Visit encambucs.com/.
Early music
ECU’s School of Music will present Early Music Collective at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Piano performance
ECU’s School of Music will host a performance by pianist Soyeon Kate Lee, an associate professor of piano at the University of Cincinnati, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.comecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Town hall
State Rep. Brian Farkas will a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Register at bit.ly/3sQZ5GO or by calling 919-733-5757.
Easter egg hunt
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, and the Leroy James Farmers’ Market will co-sponsor a free Easter egg hunt for children age 1-9 on April 2. Children ages 1-4 will start at 10:30 a.m. and children ages 5-9 will hunt at 11 a.m. Participating families may picnic on the grounds and explore the village until 1 p.m. Park at the Farmers’ Market and register at the village next door starting at 9:45 a.m. Call (252) 531-2771 or visit facebook.com/ecvillageandfarmmuseum.
Jesse’s Rally
Family and friends of a 3-year-old boy killed by his father in 2012 in Grifton are holding Jesse’s Rally for Change at 1 p.m. on April 23 on the lawn at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. The event will move to Student Center Room 125 in case of inclement weather. The event will include kids activities, a raffle, speakers and music to remember Jesse Adams and promote Jesse’s Law, intended to bolster child safety efforts in North Carolina family courts. Jesse was killed shortly after his mother filed for divorce. The father then killed himself. He was one of more than 800 children murdered by a divorcing or separating parent in the U.S. since 2008, organizers said. Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, and supporters will attend.
Earth Day
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups, is sponsoring a public Earth Day celebration at the Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Road, Fountain, 2-5 p.m. on April 24. The event will include wagon tours of restoration/conservation efforts; presentations on climate change; experts to address gardening questions and best practices for sustainable methods; demonstrations by environmental groups; antique farm tools; music, food and fun activities. For information visit www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.