‘You’re A Good Man
Charlie Brown’
The Music Department of Pitt Community College will present “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at 7 p.m. March 31-April 1 and 3 p.m. April 2 in the Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville. The play, featuring student actors, is based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip. Performances are free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Contact R. Michael Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu for questions and reservations.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The Farmville Public Library and Town of Farmville will host the annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at 4340 W. Horne Ave. Activities will include Fuzzy the Cow, a bounce house, encore the mini horse, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. An egg hunt for exceptional children ages 1-9 begins at 11:45 a.m. An egg hunt for ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, will be at noon. Food vendors will be on site.
Pigskin Pig-out
The ECU Pirate Club will hold its 38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out Party April 7-8, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, 100 Ficklen Drive. Main events including a barbecue sale, kids zone, car show, touch a truck and more start at 10 a.m. on the south side of the stadium. The Purple/Gold spring football game starts at 11 a.m. inside the stadium on Bagwell Field. Visit ecupirates.com for more information.
Pancake Dinner
The South Central High School Key Club will hold its pancake dinner from 5-7 p.m. on April 14, at the school, 570 Forlines Road. Eat in or take out. Call 341-7457.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is holding its eighth annual A Night to Paws Gala at 6 p.m. on April 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 Greenville Blvd. The fundraiser includes dinner, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and live entertainment and complimentary beer and wine. Sponsorships and donations for the raffle and silent auction are needed. Email amanda@hsecarolina.org. Visit bidpal.net/antp2023 for tickets.
Craft fair
The Pitt County Council on Aging will hold its SpringFest Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15 at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event will feature more than 70 vendors, food trucks and entertainment. Admission is free.
Belvoir flea market
The Belvoir Elementary PTO will hold its first flea market 7 a.m. to noon on April 15 at the school, 2568 N.C. 33. Booth rentals are available for $25. The event will feature used and new items; fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs; food, crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, automotive items and more. Call 702-9375 or go to $Belvoirelementaryschoolpto on Cashapp to reserve a booth. Admission is free.
Emma Dupree Day
The Town of Fountain is holdings its annual Emma Dupree Health and Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at R.A. Fountain General Store, 6754 E. Wilson St. The event is in honor of the late Emma Dupree, a longtime resident of fountain and renowned herbalist. The event will include booths offering health information and a reception at the store.
Family Fun Fest
Snow Hill Lions Club is sponsoring a Family Fun Fest Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at Rainbow Community Center, 3150 N.C. 58. The group is looking for vendors and businesses to be sponsors. Anyone interested can call 367-6774. The fee for vendors is $25.
PirateFest
The 16th Annual PirateFest will take place starting 11 a.m. on April 15 along First Street and at the Greenville Town Common. The country duo Maddie and Tae will headline with a free show at 7:15 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. Visit piratefestnc.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.