Newcomers club
The March meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Wednesday with a social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon, at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Pam Strickland from N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will speak. Cost is $20. RSVP before Sunday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on March 10, at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Ladies annual tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies’ annual tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. on March 12 with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old-fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.
Celtic Music
Celebrate the season of green by enjoying the music of Twisted Knot, a Celtic band led by Mamie Dixon, at R.A. Fountain General Store at 7:30 p.m. March 12, the Saturday before St Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $15 reserved, $13 general admission. Call 749-3228 or visit rafountain.com/events/
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, off of N.C. 11, Winterville, will hold an installation service for their new pastor, Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. on March 13. All are welcome.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will hold a presentation on cryptomining at 7 p.m. March 14 via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the “Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association.” He will explain datamining, why crypto is energy-intensive, and the efforts against it. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive to help meet the urgent need for blood from 3-7 p.m. on March 15. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments also are available by going to redcrossblood.org or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Masks required.
March Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on March 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. ECU football coach Mike Houston will be the guest speaker. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will be performing. Featured music includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert,” a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra and pieces from Stevie Wonder and Jon Batiste. Donations will be accepted to support the PCC music program and the ECU gospel choir. Contact Michael Stephenson at rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7493.