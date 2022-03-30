Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
College Republicans
The ECU College Republicans will host a presentation by election integrity expert Jason Jehorek at 6 p.m. today at the Bate Building, Room 1017, on ECU’s campus. Jehorek will discuss the 2020 election.
Medicine drop
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Pitt County at Vidant Medical Center are hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Vidant Wellness Center, 2610 Wellness Drive. Bring your unwanted, unused, or expired medications for safe disposal. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for questions.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Antique car show
The Greenville Coastal Plains Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is sponsoring an Antique Car Show on the Washington waterfront along Stewart Parkway in Washington, N.C., on Saturday. Registration is from 9-11 a.m. with judging to start at noon. The show is open to all cars at least 25 years old in original or restored-to-original condition. Old time street rods/modifieds from the 1920s-40s also will be featured. Registration is $25 per car. Admission to the show is free. Call 717-6836 for more information.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual “A Night to Paws” fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Event tickets are $75 each and include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course dinner. The event also will feature a mobile bidding system for 100 silent auction packages and raffle tickets. Guests will learn about the agency, hear adoption testimonials and enjoy the band Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/antp2022.
Holocaust memories
Dr. Walter J. Pories will give a talk, “My Memories of the Holocaust,” from 4:30-5:45 p.m. on Monday in the Evelyn Fike Laupus Gallery, Laupus Library, fourth floor. His talk, free and open to the public, also will be broadcast via Zoom. Register for Zoom at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events. Pories joined the ECU medical faculty in 1977 as founding chair of the Department of Surgery. He fled Germany with his family in 1939 at age 11. He will share his autobiographical reflections on his life in Germany and America.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 7 at the The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes, 2700 W. Arlington Blvd. Register at www.greenvillenc.org/events/april-business-after-hours-the-heritage-at-arlington-apartment-homes/.
Gospel show
The Anointed Pearls of Faith’s first year anniversary show is May 21 at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Program starts at 6 p.m. The show features New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information call Jimmie Swinson at 864-3369 or Doris Barnes 714-0152.