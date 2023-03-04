Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s annual used book sale continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Sunday is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Arts in the Park
Grifton Arts in the Park will be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, 432 Creekshore Drive. The free event will feature live music, more than 20 arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
Newcomers club
The March meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held Wednesday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. A social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The program will be on container gardening presented by Ann Hamze, master gardener, from the Pitt County Arboretum. Make reservations by Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Bird club meeting
The River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center, 1000 Mumford Road. The guest speaker will be Robert Driver, who recently completed his doctorate in the ECU Department of Biology at ECU and currently is working on a postdoctoral fellowship at Duke. His presentation is “Birds can smell! Evidence for a sense of smell in birds.” For more info call Howard at (252) 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Bobby Burns, executive editor with Adams Publishing Group, will discuss operations at The Daily Reflector. All are welcome. For further information, call 252-367-8310.
Organ performance
Michael Emmerich, director of liturgical formation and associate director of music for the Archdiocese of Omaha, will perform works by Charles Cook, Robert Schumann, Charles Tournemire, Charles-Marie Widor, Herbert Howells and Michael Emmerich on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Greenville, on Friday. The recital, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7:30 p.m. Parking is available in the church parking lot on Third Street. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the event. The East Carolina Musical Arts Education Foundation sponsors the concert.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. March 11 at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Pancakes & Sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94 in Snow Hill will host its annual Pancake and Sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on March 11. The cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat. The post is 104 N. Harper St. at the intersection of Fourth Street.
Pitt County Democrats
Democrats in the Winterville South Precinct and Precinct 13-A will hold a joint organizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Winterville Christian Church, 252 Cooper St. It is open to all registered Democrats residing in the precincts.
Precinct 7A will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1506 E. Fifth St.
Precinct Greenville 10B will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the picnic pavilion in Peppermint Park, 1400 Brownlea Drive. The precinct is bordered by Portertown Road to the west, 14th Street to the east, East Fire Tower Road to the south and the railroad tracks on the north.