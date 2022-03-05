bridge

Bobby O. Heath shared this photo he took on Wednesday of the old Greene Street Bridge at the Greenville Town Common. The bridge is illuminated in the colors blue and yellow in support of the Ukrainian people. “Let us all keep the Ukrainians in our thoughts and prayers!”

 Contributed photo

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Grifton Museum

The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments also are available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free. It’s open the first and third Sundays of the month.

Bird club meeting

NCWRC Biologist Jeff Hall will present a program titled, “The Flora and Fauna of the Southwest: A Travelogue of Arizona and New Mexico,” at the Greenville-River Park North Bird Club meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the park, 1000 Mumford Road. The presentation follows a 16-day trip with Hall and two friends. Learn about rattlesnakes, tarantulas, cacti, hummingbirds and more. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Howard Vainright, 413-8292, or email asnakeman@hotmail.com. Pandemic measures will be in place.

JOY Soup Kitchen

The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.

Chess club

The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Weekly open play nights are Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

Vietnam vets

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. Meetings are the second Thursday.

Sailing course


The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is providing a course for recreational sailors and boaters March 23 through May 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $75 for members or $125 for non-members; no additional cost for a couples sharing materials. Visit https://pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org/. Register by March 16 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.

USA Dance

The USA Dance ballroom dancing group will hold its March dance party at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required.

Give blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:

First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Bobby Andrews Recreation Center, 231 E. Seventh St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience, 1215 St. Andrews St., Jamesville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.

U.S. Cellular Store, 875 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St. noon-4:30 p.m., March 13.

Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S Main St., 3-7 p.m., March 15.

Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., noon-3 p.m., March 15.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.