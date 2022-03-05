Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments also are available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free. It’s open the first and third Sundays of the month.
Bird club meeting
NCWRC Biologist Jeff Hall will present a program titled, “The Flora and Fauna of the Southwest: A Travelogue of Arizona and New Mexico,” at the Greenville-River Park North Bird Club meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the park, 1000 Mumford Road. The presentation follows a 16-day trip with Hall and two friends. Learn about rattlesnakes, tarantulas, cacti, hummingbirds and more. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Howard Vainright, 413-8292, or email asnakeman@hotmail.com. Pandemic measures will be in place.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Weekly open play nights are Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. Meetings are the second Thursday.
Sailing course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is providing a course for recreational sailors and boaters March 23 through May 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $75 for members or $125 for non-members; no additional cost for a couples sharing materials. Visit https://pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org/. Register by March 16 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
USA Dance
The USA Dance ballroom dancing group will hold its March dance party at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Bobby Andrews Recreation Center, 231 E. Seventh St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday.
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience, 1215 St. Andrews St., Jamesville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.
U.S. Cellular Store, 875 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St. noon-4:30 p.m., March 13.
Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S Main St., 3-7 p.m., March 15.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., noon-3 p.m., March 15.