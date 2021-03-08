BYH's cancel culture! You went after Dr. Seuss. Next will be Frosty the Snowman. Frosty walks with no pants and smokes a pipe in front of kids!
BYH. Cuomo is taking a hard hit for lying and sexual harassment. Maybe he can call Trump's legal team to represent him since they have plenty of experience.
Bless their hearts, because of the freeze Cruz ran away from, Texas' electricity bills were $28 billion higher under deregulation.
BYH to Prince Harry. I wish he had consulted with me prior to marrying Meagan. It is becoming obvious that he has made a terrible mistake. This union has already produced one child and another is on the way. I fear that he has gotten himself in too deeply to be able to extricate himself easily.
BYH to the individual bemoaning their lack of privilege despite having a White Privilege Card. One of the most valuable privileges has been overlooked. Obviously, this person has not been fatally popped during a traffic stop. If there was no card, would this still be the case?
Bless your heart to the contributor who is selling their "White Privilege Card." I'm almost 70 years old and mine is worthless as well. Maybe you can exchange it for the "race card" which seems to be working quite well for people like Joe Biden.
I'm selling my White Privilege Card also. Worked two and three jobs at a time to put myself through high school and college. Paid my student loans myself. Slept on the bedroom floor of my apartment until I could purchase a bed to sleep in. Lived on mixed vegetables and potatoes. Yes, I lived paycheck to paycheck but look at me now. Hard work, long hours got me where I am today. A beautiful home, car and boat. Debt-free and I also paid a boatload of taxes to carry those who chose not to work and have their lazy hands out for free everything. Add me to the for sale list! Sorry, self-worth and pride not included.
No BYH to Mr. White Privilege: 8 percent of your federal taxes aids individuals and families facing hardship. That boat don't float.
BYH Democratic voters! I hope you are enjoying higher gas prices, higher grocery products prices, cancel culture at ECU and the library of Dr. Seuss books. Already starting another Middle Eastern war, the swamp generals are loving it. Cancellation of millions of jobs, right on track creating the dependence on the federal government for their needs, sound familiar former Obama?
Biden is nothing more than a puppet for the swamp. He can't even hold a press conference, they are afraid to allow him speak. His inadequate mental capacity will show.
State and local legislatures around the country are attempting to make laws to curb voter fraud that doesn’t exist. Is this actually stupid or does it just look stupid?
LOL for all the Repub folks given their senators — all of them — voted not for the relief bill. Remember that and when you get your stimulus check, and I ask you to donate to a charity and post it here on BYH. I'll wait and hopefully not hear "crickets" from you.
BYH Greg Murphy you make a statement that this is not the Democratic Party of old — these people are radical socialist ideologues who simply want to tear America apart. No, it is your GOP, or as I like to say, GQP, that is destroying our middle class and America. You and your party are fine to give $1.9 trillion tax breaks to the 1 percent but voted against the true middle class.
Bless your heart to Democrats. Great work on your COVID relief bill. Since only about $0.63 Trillion will be spent on actual COVID items, would you explain what the other $1.3 trillion will be spent on? Great windfall for Democratic pork-barrel projects and monumental debt for our children and grandchildren. Smiles on the Chinese bankers' faces for another big loan to the U.S.
'BYH' to ReTrumplicans: you can't fix stupid but you sure make it easy to identify.
BYH to the right-wingers set up to complain these next four years. Go ahead and wail and gnash your teeth, even rend your clothing. Your anguish will be music to our ears, after what you empowered these last four years. Just know that every time you complain, you give joy to so many, and lose over and over again. So go ahead, wail on! Remind us what losers you are.
BYH, days Joe Biden has been president: 46. Number of games Joe Biden has played as president: 0.
BOH, who are these people trying to decide for us what is appropriate to read? My husband and I read McElligot's Pool by Dr. Seuss that I used to read to our children and looked at the pics. Nothing but a fun, whimsical, creative, well-illustrated book. Could somebody tell me what's so offensive about it? Personally, I find those people who are banning books and our culture offensive. Please make them stop! Cancel them!
Bless our collective hearts, as critical reasoning and thinking skills have died. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, as a company on their own, made a deliberate decision to stop publishing six of the author's works. Dr. Seuss has not been canceled. Dr. Seuss has not been banned.
