“Oliver”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Food distributions
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252-752-6154 for information.
Pitt County Democrats
Greenville Precinct 7A Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1506 E. Fifth St.
Greenville Precinct 10B will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the picnic pavilion in Peppermint Park, 1400 Brownlea Drive.
Bethel Precinct Democrats will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Bethel Senior Center, 7406 Main St.
Organ performance
Michael Emmerich, director of liturgical formation and associate director of music for the Archdiocese of Omaha, will perform on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The recital is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the church parking lot on Third Street. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow.
Ayden concert
Grammy Award-nominated country musician Rissi Palmer will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St. Ayden, as part of Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s African American Music Series. The free concert is co-hosted by Ayden Historical and Arts Society. Visit www.emergegallery.com.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15 in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
The Peking Acrobats
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Peking Acrobats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. The troupe has been entertaining audiences throughout the United States for more than 30 years and have had two six-week engagements on Broadway. With the Stars of the Shanghai Circus, they’ll perform trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
Pancakes & Sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill will host its annual Pancake and Sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $8 for all that you can eat.
God’s closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will conduct a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome.
