Art opening
Farmville Community Arts Council’s EMD Gallery, 3723 N. Main St., will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. today for “Passage East,” a collection of photographs by Jennings Mitchell. Visit facebook.com/FarmvilleArts.
Organ performance
Michael Emmerich, director of liturgical formation and associate director of music for the Archdiocese of Omaha, will give a free performance on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A reception will follow.
Pitt County Democrats
Bethel Precinct Democrats will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Bethel Senior Center, 7406 Main St.
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly executive committee meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Email questions to pittcountydems@gmail.com.
Ayden A Precinct Democrats will have their annual organizational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 336 Third St., Ayden. Please do not park in the driveway. Call 717-4279 with questions.
Ayden concert
Grammy Award-nominated country musician Rissi Palmer will perform at 7 p.m. Friday in Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St. Ayden. Visit www.emergegallery.com for additional information.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. Saturday at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Cost is $15. To register, call 252-717-4279.
Pancakes & Sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., Snow Hill will host its annual Pancake and Sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $8 for all that you can eat.
The Peking Acrobats
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Peking Acrobats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wright Auditorium on ECUs main campus. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
God’s closet
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will conduct a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome.
Sierra Club meeting
The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club will meet 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Member Jane Rose will show the video, “Saving Nature,” followed by a discussion. The meeting also can be streamed. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for streaming information.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16 at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 565-2352.
Health fair
Paradise Christian Center will hold a Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on March 18 at 888 W. Start St. The free event includes screenings for COVID, pediatric health, blood pressure, mental health, women’s health, diabetes, cholesterol and heart health and more. Call 355-0300 for more information or visit paradisechristiancenter.com
Power Luncheon
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon at noon on March 21 with East Carolina University football coach Mike Houston. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. RSVP by noon on March 17 at greenvillenc.org/events/march-power-luncheon-2023-1/.
