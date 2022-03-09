Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 meets Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Blood drive
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville is hosting a Red Cross blood drive to help meet the urgent need for blood from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments also available by going to redcrossblood.org or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Masks required.
March Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Power Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. East Carolina University Head Football Coach Mike Houston will be the guest speaker. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Tea Party
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at t 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Michael Smart, the U.S. regional director of The John Birch Society.
St. Patrick’s Day Party
The Arts of the Pamlico is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Historic Turnage Theater at 7:30 p.m. on March 17. The party will feature a concert by Twisted Knot including rousing Irish pub songs, sea shanties and classic favorites like “Danny Boy.” A cash bar will be open and tickets are $15. See artsofthepamlico.org or call 946-2504 for tickets or more information.
USA Dance
The USA Dance ballroom dancing group will hold its March dance party at 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Cost is $10 per person. No partner required.
Gospel concert
The Four In Christ will be in concert at 7 p.m. on March 20 at Kings Crossroads FWB Church. The church is located 10 miles west of Greenville between Farmville and Falkland at 2080 Seven Pines Road. The public is invited to attend. For more information contact, Judy Jones at 714-2440.
Freezing for a Reason
The Greenville Women’s League Freezing For a Reason challenge is raising funds to support local charities. Visit freezinforareason5.godaddysites.com/ to keep one of nine volunteers from walking the plank at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, at 10 a.m. on March 26. The person with the most $5 votes will not have to jump into the lake. Vote early and often. The event is open to the public and viewable live on the Greenville Women’s League Facebook page.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month.
Post 39 meeting
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information. Meetings are on the third Tuesday of the month.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.