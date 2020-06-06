Demonstrators in Greenville are planning a march at 2 p.m. today to present demands to address police brutality and other issues, organizers said.
The group will gather starting at 2 p.m. at the Fourth and Tyson streets near the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center.
Participants may park in the center's parking lot on Ward Street off of Tyson Street. The group will march to City Hall where leaders plan to present demands, an announcement said.
The group will be practicing social distancing and encouraging participants to wear face masks. Some masks will be available on site.
The event will be a peaceful but loud, organizers said.
PRAYER VIGIL
Winterville Concerned Citizens are planning a prayer vigil in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minn.
The event is set for 4 p.m. at the town square off of Main Street, organizers said. The vigil will be peaceful and community members, churches and pastors are invited to participate.
Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear face masks.