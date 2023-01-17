Dorothy Richardson, Richard Taylor and Don Cavellini stand by the steps as Taylor advocates for James Richardson, a former pro basketball player and Dorothy’s son, who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2009 double homicide.
Rev. Demond Hairston, Rev. Trevor Darden and Patrick Coffey, brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity's Iota Nu Nu Chapter, stand with a sign calling for a new trial for James Richardson who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2011.
Deacon Bobby Weatherly leads a chant at the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse after a march honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march was followed by a rally where local activists spoke.
Sayene Jasmin of Black Voters Matter leads a chant as marchers depart Thomas Foreman Park on their way to the Pitt County Courthouse Monday morning.
Sayene Jasmin prepares to lead marchers to the Pitt County Courthouse.
Alfonza Mercer and Angelene Mitchell show off their signs prior to Monday's march.
Marchers held various signs for a variety of causes.
Jalind Lampa speaks about the North of the Tar River Association alongside fellow members.
Henry Tyson says an invocation alongside Sayene Jasmin.
A line of about 40 people marched from Thomas Foreman Park to the Pitt County Courthouse during a rally to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocating for a new trial in a 2010 double homicide and for more community involvement in social justice activism.
Multiple speakers stood on the courthouse steps to discuss last year’s local victories in their fight for causes like environmental justice and civil rights. Among those wins were the cancellation of a project that would have brought a Compute North cryptocurrency data processing facility to the Belvoir area and Gov. Roy Cooper’s pardon of Dontae Sharpe after 24 years of wrongful incarceration. Don Cavellini, co-chairman of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism (CAR), said that such victories can only be achieved through organization and action.
“There is no progress without stirring up the waters, no progress without people in the streets,” Cavellini said.
The rally was organized by CAR, the North of the Tar River Association (NOTRA) and the Free James Richardson Innocence Coalition. Many marchers, including Rev. Demond Hairston of York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and Rev. Trevor Darden of Melton-Grove Missionary Baptist Church, held signs in support of granting Richardson a new trial. He is serving life in prison after a 2011 conviction of killing two men outside a downtown Greenville nightclub.
“Any cause addressing the needs of those who are living in the margins of our society is a cause worthy of participating in,” Hairston said. “More specifically I’m here because I believe that there is a man who is deserving of a new trial that I believe would probably make him free. It needs to be heard and he needs to be raised to those with the influence to make those decisions so he can be home.”
Hairston referred to Richardson, who advocates say has repeatedly professed his innocence since the conviction for the 2009 shooting. Darden added that the day honoring King is one for action.
“We’re here to take action to set this man free,” Darden said.
The shooting led the City of Greenville to enact a rule prohibiting new bars or clubs from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments. That rule was modified into “social districts” last year and modified again at a Thursday meeting of Greenville’s City Council.
Richardson’s mother, Dorothy Richardson, attended the rally but did not speak. She stood alongside Richard Taylor, a Goldsboro radio host, who spoke about King’s legacy as a man of faith, citing a verse from the book of Isaiah which calls for followers to seek justice.
“Sometimes justice may be hidden in the form of lawyers and statutes and laws and mandates,” Taylor said.
Those attending the march said they were pleased with the turnout, but said it could be larger. Pastor Cardonia Dixon, speaking under direction of Rev. Damian Royal, said it was her first march.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed it, but I am disappointed at the number of people who are out here,” Dixon said. “Until we can get justice, there is no peace. Until we can stop the racism and the killing of our people, and our people killing each other, there will be no peace.”
Other topics of discussion included reparations by Syene Jasmin of Black Voters Matter and a call to reinstate Pitt County Schools bus driver Herbert Godley, who was dismissed over a year ago following a drug test. Cavellini said that Godley never lost his bus license and that he has been driving for private school entities since his dismissal.
The rally also took time to commemorate Barbara Fenner, a social worker and west Greenville advocate, who was killed at her home in late December. Fenner was director of the former economic empowerment organization West Greenville Community Development Corp. Her funeral was Saturday. Victoria Hawkins, a former co-worker, and former Greenville City Councilwoman Mildred Council spoke on Fenner and her legacy.
“She was a true social worker every single day,” Hawkins said. “She was eloquent and she was a queen. It hurts our hearts and we’re not going to let this go by. People who kill with mental disorders or whatsoever, that’s our job, a social worker’s job, to help and counsel. I am not going to have hate in my heart but I am very upset about her loss.”