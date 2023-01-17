A line of about 40 people marched from Thomas Foreman Park to the Pitt County Courthouse during a rally to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocating for a new trial in a 2010 double homicide and for more community involvement in social justice activism.

Multiple speakers stood on the courthouse steps to discuss last year’s local victories in their fight for causes like environmental justice and civil rights. Among those wins were the cancellation of a project that would have brought a Compute North cryptocurrency data processing facility to the Belvoir area and Gov. Roy Cooper’s pardon of Dontae Sharpe after 24 years of wrongful incarceration. Don Cavellini, co-chairman of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism (CAR), said that such victories can only be achieved through organization and action.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.