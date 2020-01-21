About 100 people marched from Thomas Foreman Park to the Pitt County Courthouse on Monday to take a stand against racism, a broken criminal justice system and poverty in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.
The annual King holiday march was organized by the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, the Pitt Chapter of the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Don Cavellini of Greenville, co-chairman of the Coalition Against Racism, said on the courthouse steps that one in five Americans are “survivors” of the American criminal justice system, which means they spent at least one day or night in jail. He said the United States incarcerates more of its citizens than any other country in the world.
“This country talks about other countries. Our government says that there are more prisoners in undemocratic countries, and you know who they say, but the truth be told, it’s the United States of America that is guilty of mass incarceration,” he said.
There are many events hosted on Martin Luther King day to honor the slain civil rights leader, but very few that acknowledge the true nature of his legacy, which was fighting social and economic justice, Cavellini said.
Appointed and elected officials call Greenville an inclusive city, but it is not, he said. There is a different justice for white and black people, and young black males and females are not respected by the police, he said.
Cavellini said he has been participating in the march for three years because Martin Luther King’s work is not done.
“Yes, most people remember that he had a dream, but right now we’re living in a nightmare. We may just have no Earth for our grandchildren if we don’t do something about climate change, we will have millions of people staying in prison for crimes related mostly to drug use. That has to change,” Cavellini said.
CAR organizer Dedan Waciuri of Greenville railed against a programs that gives police access to military equipment to “wage wars” on black communities, he said.
Waciuri said the 10th Street Connector project that bought out and razed west Greenville properties so people wouldn’t have to drive through “the hood” was an act of violence.
“We have to understand that our movement is greater, is far more greater than what they perceive it to be on TV. Martin Luther King had a dream, yes he had a dream, but when he died that dream lives through us. We have to continue that dream,” Waciuri said.
Teresa Pritchard of Washington said her son was pulled over by a police officer in Washington, N.C., for not having his lights on. Pritchard’s son ran and was shot by the officer, she said. She called for the tapes to be released to the public and asked for support.
“He (the officer) could’ve tased him or anything, but he chose to kill him because they had altercations before, and I say that I want justice for my son, I need everybody’s support to help me get justice,” Pritchard said.
Volunteer for the New Day Outreach Center, Debbie Anderson of Grimesland, said many Americans are not able to afford health care or medications and rely on food banks for their next meal.
“Dr. King fought for the poor and the low-income people within our society. We need to do the same. All families deserve access to basic living standards like free health care, food, housing, decent wages so that we can all feel comfortable,” Anderson said.
Self-employed musician Lee Tate of Grifton participated in the march for the first time this year. He said Martin Luther King day meant many things to him but ultimately meant unifying people.
Tate said he usually spends Martin Luther King day the way he spends every day: being the best version of himself and learning more about other people.
“Respecting people, cultures and finding out what makes them them,” he said. “Everybody’s beautiful to me, and his whole thing was ‘we are the people, we hold the power and we need to exercise that power.’ This is supposed to be the land of the free, we’re supposed to have freedom of speech and it feels like all of that is being taken away but MLK stood for just that — unification of everybody.”