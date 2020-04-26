Martin Community College has announced that an Ayden native and current administrator with the state community college system has been named as the school’s new president.
Wesley Beddard on July 1 will become ninth president to lead MCC since 1968, the college announced in a news release last week. He was recommended by the MCC Board of Trustees to the State Board of Community Colleges on April 1 and was approved by the state board on April 17.
Beddard has a master of business administration from Campbell University, a bachelor’s degree from Atlantic Christian College and an associate degree from Mount Olive College. He has also completed 39 semester hours in North Carolina State University’s doctorate program in community college leadership.
He has worked at the Community College System Office since 2013 as the associate vice president of programs. He was a dean at Beaufort County Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Wilkes Community College. He began his career as an instructor at Craven Community College and previously was an instructor and administrator at Mount Olive College.
“I have loved my work at the system office,” Beddard said in the release. “But I am very excited to return to a campus and work with faculty, students, staff, local leaders and employers on a daily basis. I have a passion for eastern North Carolina and rural colleges and the special opportunity we have at community colleges to improve the lives of students and therefore, our community.”
Beddard also serves on the University of Mount Olive’s Board of Trustees and is the chair of its Academic Affairs Committee. He also has been active in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools-Commission on Colleges, the accrediting body for community colleges throughout the South.
“I am so pleased to report that the board was unanimous in its decision to hire Mr. Beddard,” said Helen Davis, chairwoman of MCC’s Board of Trustees. “As a result of the search committee and the MCC Board of Trustees’ efforts, I feel we have acquired a president who is a good fit for MCC and our communities of Martin and Bertie.”
Beddard’s wife, Kaye, is originally from Jamesville and is a full-time community college instructor teaching American Sign Language, Public Speaking and Interpersonal Communication. They have two grown sons.