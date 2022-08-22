Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 08
Found stolen property was reported at Larry Council’s Garage in Williamston.
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 1315 Main St. Apt. 9 in Jamesville.
Lost and disoriented person was reported at Mini Mart in Jamesville.
Aug. 09
Dead on arrival was reported at 1050 Lee Holiday Rd. in Jamesville.
Disclosure of private images was reported at 2274 Leggett Mill Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 10
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1328 Cratt Rd. Lot 10 in Williamston.
Aug. 14
Trespass of real property was reported at 16328 NC 125 in Williamston.
Larceny of firearm was reported at 24134 Hwy 903 in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 08
Demetria Machi Lee was charged with order for arrest.
Charisse Reed was charged with simple assault.
Aug. 10
Lafontae Deshon Griffin was charged with failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 08
Breaking an entering was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 209 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault by strangulation and child abuse serious injury was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 09
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Trespass was reported at 205 West Main St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 208 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 106 North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 200 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Larceny and injury to real property was reported at 307 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Possessing stolen goods was reported at 307 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Aug. 10
Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications was reported at 500 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 405 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Forgery of instrument and obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 110 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 115 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 115 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Aug. 11
Possession of stolen goods, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, larceny, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and injury to personal property was reported at East Main St./East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 12
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported at 746 River Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 127 Perry St. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 128 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 412 Jones St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Aug. 13
Communicating threats was reported at 803 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 307 North Haughton St. Apt. B in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 511 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery or participating in simple affray was reported at 160 Sandtree Dr. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Willow Dr. and East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 14
Possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of up to ½ of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct, no operators license, no liability insurance and fictitious registration tag was reported at Roberson St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 503 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 600 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 08
Ma’Kayla Latrese King was charged with assault by strangulation and child abuse-serious physical injury.
Jada Ashanti Fenner was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 09
Derrick Lamont Smith was charged with fail to appear.
Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 10
Vinina Shanae Manning was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Aug. 11
Aaron Marquin Williams was charged with fleeing to elude, open container, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving to endanger and weapons of mass destruction.
Ashley Nicole Joyner was charged with possession of stolen goods, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, larceny, driving with license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and injury to personal property.
Aug. 12
Terrence Desmond Roberson was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication.
Michael Wayne Johnson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Aug. 13
James David Upshaw was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.