Some students who had planned a march on Friday say East Carolina University should not force them to wear masks.
Logan Harrison, an ECU sophomore, helped organize the event to show the student body’s dissatisfaction with a mandate that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.
The march scheduled through campus on Friday afternoon was canceled due to the threat of severe weather, but students continue to take umbrage with the fact that they had no say in the decision, Harrison said.
“Even the student body president wasn’t alerted to this decision before it was made,” Harrison said in a statement. “We believe that people should be able to decide for themselves, based on their own risk assessments, whether or not they should wear a mask.”
Chancellor Philip Rogers announced on Aug. 3 that masks would be required on campus in all indoor spaces for students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status unless they are alone in a private, enclosed room with the door closed, in a space with only household members present or while actively eating or drinking.
Face coverings are not required for vaccinated individuals outdoors, but are encouraged. Unvaccinated individuals should continue wearing one outside, the university said. Masks are also required on all ECU Transit buses.
Harrison said students are fed up with the way they have been treated at ECU.
“This is just me organizing lots of students that are just plain fed up with being told what do and not being treated like the young adults that we are,” Harrison said. “We are people capable of cogent and coherent thought and can make the health decisions best for ourselves and our families.”
Harrison said that it is feared the mask mandate is just the first step before the school goes back to virtual learning.
“This mandate is only posturing by ECU so that they can say that they did all they could do when they move us back online,” Harrison said. “The administration won’t let this be known but we follow more than lead when it comes to COVID. Watch what NC state does and a week later that’s what ECU will do. UNC is considering online classes, and sooner or later ECU will be considering it as well.”
As of Friday, the death toll from COVID in Pitt County was at 107 according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. Over the last 14 days, the county recorded 1,454 new positive cases. Vidant Health has canceled elective surgeries and the City of Greenville has returned some meetings to a virtual format.
ECU’s dashboard on Friday said that in the last seven days the university has had 10 out of 764 tests return positive; 506 of those tests were administered on Thursday. On Friday, three beds were being used for isolation and quarantine on campus, down two from Thursday. Thirty-nine individuals were self-isolating or quarantining on Friday.
Harrison said that the protest was not anti-mask, but against the mandates by ECU.