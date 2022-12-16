The high price of construction materials and labor continue to drive up the cost of GUC infrastructure improvements.
Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved two projects despite the rising costs. The Greenville City Council also must approve the projects before work begins.
The first project involved improvements to the Bethel area water system.
The Town of Bethel received nearly $1.4 million from the N.C. Drinking Water State Revolving Fund in early 2020 to make improvements to its water system. The town and GUC were in discussions about the utility acquiring and managing the town’s water and sewer fund.
The system needed new water meters to match GUC’s system, well site improvements, improvements to its elevated water tank and a 12-inch water main to interconnect the town’s system system with GUC’s main water line to the community.
When bids were received on the work, the lowest one was $2.24 million, about $840,000 higher than the construction budget.
David Springer, assistant director of water resources, said GUC negotiated with the lowest bigger, Peters & White. GUC removed the 12-inch water main innerconnection from the project and Peters & White agreed to lower the bid to nearly $1.38 million, Springer said.
The project will include replacement of the meters, restoring pumping capacity to a well, provide a redundant water system and make improvements to the elevated tank to address changes with water quality.
The board’s vote also set the recommended project budget at nearly $1.87 million.
GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said the Town of Bethel transferred $360,000 it had in its water fund reserve, which will cover part of the higher costs.
The other approved project involved a bid for labor to build the Mount Pleasant to Sugg Parkway 115 kV transmission line.
Jacob Swink, electric distribution engineer, said the line is needed to complete a transmission link between point of delivery substations at Mumford and MacGregor Downs Road.
The addition will increase reliability for industrial customers, redundancy and transmission capacity, he said.
“Throughout the life of this project we’ve seen significant increases,” Swink said.
Seven companies submitted bids for the labor contract, he said. The amounts range from the winning bid of $4.95 million to slightly more than $14.6 million, Swink said.
When GUC previously sought bids for the steel poles needed for the project, staff budgeted $2.4 million. The lowest bid was nearly $3.5 million, a 45 percent increase.
The labor bid is 51 percent higher than the original budget estimate.
GUC also received higher-than-expected bids for wiring and tree removal.
Along with approving the labor contract bid, GUC’s board also agreed to raise the project’s budget from $8.89 million to $12.69 million.
The Greenville City Council must approve the project.
GUC audit
Greenville Utilities Commission received an unmodified opinion on its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. An unmodified opinion is the best result an organization can receive, said April Adams with Cherry Bekaert, the firm that conducted both the City of Greenville and GUC’s audits.
Adams said auditors found no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in GUC’s accounts and no corrections were needed.