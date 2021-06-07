MAURY — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in a shooting that left wounded four people Friday night.
The shooting occurred at Katie Court during a large party, according to Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith.
Two men and a woman suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and another man suffered a head wound.
Two of the victims drove themselves to the hospital. A third attempted but due to car failure waited for help from Maury Rescue at Maury Supply, Smith said.
Three of the individuals, in their late 20s early 30s, were released from the hospital.
The status of the fourth individual is unknown, Smith said.
Upon arrival to the scene, the party had cleared out. “Nobody is talking. There is no suspects at this time,” Smith said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 252-747-3441.
“Crime stoppers will pay money for any information that leads to arrest,” Smith said.