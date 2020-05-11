Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT... BEHIND A COLD FRONT THIS MORNING, GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP WITH WIND GUSTS OF 20 TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. STRONG WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES DROPPING TO 20 TO 25 PERCENT TO PRODUCE AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER THREAT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITY ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN. IF YOU DO BURN, USE EXTREME CAUTION AND ENSURE FIRE SUPPRESSION EQUIPMENT IS READILY AVAILABLE.