Bless your hearts to all mothers. Stay safe. Protect yourselves and all those around you.
Bless your heart to the city and the Reflector reporter writing about the city decreasing their upcoming budget woe by increasing taxes. How about this for a suggestion, instead of raising taxes, how about cutting spending. That is what I have had to do to make the money last. Raising taxes on those already hurting is a politicians dream.
Bless your hearts to all the people who believe that anyone owes you something because five generations ago your ancestor was enslaved. It was wrong and a terrible thing. Six generations ago my ancestor was indentured. Until three generations ago we all share cropped. It's time to get over it. We should all get an education and learn to support ourselves.
The governor has mandated all employees must be wearing masks. I am tired of going into stores and employees think this is optional. Customers can be idiots about taking care of themselves, but me and my money will go where masks are being properly used. And make sure the cover your nose! Unless you can’t breathe through your nose, you need to cover both mouth and nose!
Bless your heart to the stores that are raising their prices on essentials that we need during the coronavirus epidemic. We're already going through a lot now we have to put up with price gouging on a lot of items. What are our North Carolina leaders doing to rectify the problem?
Some politicians are calling for the cancellation of student loan debt. Does that include the student loans currently being made? So if student loans are eliminated will college be free? Who will pay the student athletic fees? Will the government start funding the ball players? If college standards get any lower why not replace the birth certificate with a college degree? If the baby is over 8 pounds, give him or her a master's degree.
I will tell you something for free. If the two best choices for president of the United States are Joe Biden or Donald Trump then we are in more trouble than we realize. I find it hard to believe there is no one else more suited to the job than either of these two. Give youth a chance. Find someone who does not have an ax to grind!
I see where schools are feeding students during the lock down. Why do people have kids they cannot afford to feed? That is a question worth asking and a question worth answering.
Bless their hearts, I’m sure no one at the White House has the COVID-19. After all, president Trump said the virus was just a hoax started by the Democrats. Whew, bet they were scared for a minute thinking it could actually be true.
BYH to COVID-19 and Trump-2020. An all-powerful virus and an all-powerful dictator. Not real sure which one I want to loose first, in the meantime Democracy is in quarantine.
The United States holds about 4 percent of the world's population, yet accounts for about 30 percent of the world's coronavirus cases. BYH to those who cannot do the basic math and admit that this administration has done a exceptionally poor job managing this epidemic.
So where's the red line? How many Americans died fighting that Nazi flag? And a president of the United States won't condemn those marching with that flag? This country knows no shame anymore.
Bless the hearts of race-baiting media. Why do we only read or hear about white on black violence, never do we hear about black on white violence. According to media reports all white people are violent racist. Do really need to know the race of victims of violence? Why only handpicked stories? The main-stream media should be ashamed.
Officials can issue all the orders they want but people aren't flying or going to restaurants until they can do it safely. Goobers in MAGA hats blaming China won't change that. People will not die of stupid.
BYH to Pitt County Schools. COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of in-person instruction, which most students need in order to do well in school. The remote learning assignments weren't meaningful or were "busy work." The learning loss that has occurred since March 16 is not going to be fixed by beginning the next school year five days earlier. School should start in late July to catch students up.
We need a soaring eagle to provide leadership through this emergency. What we got is a sewer rat who only knows how to attack people.
