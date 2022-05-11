Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pancake Day
The University City Kiwanis Club will host a pancake day to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s Pitt County Clubs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Jack Minges Club, 621 W. Fire Tower Road. Pancake and sausage plates will be sold for $7. Plates can be purchased with cash, credit card, or check payable to BGCCP. Tickets can also be purchased in advance by visiting the Jack Minges Club from 9-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Contact Kyle Parker at 355-2345 Ext. 209 or at kparker@bgccp.com.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Free Mom Hugs will talk about their initiatives and share “mom stories.” The support group discussion will follow. For more information and the Zoom link, visit facebook.com/gvpflag. Greenville PFLAG is a group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, friends, family, allies and LGBTQ individuals are all welcome.
Art show
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will open an all-new show featuring work from Greenville native Kyle Highsmith. “Kyle Highsmith: A Great Place, Back Again” opens on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Highsmith will discuss his new paintings that span several of his favorite places including Atlantic Beach and Ocracoke. Admission is free. The show runs through June 11.
Murder Mystery
Magnolia Arts Center will present The Chicago Caper, a who-done-it murder mystery dessert theater, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Matinees are Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 and $10. The cast includes some of eastern North Carolina’s finest teen actors. Email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com for information.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is form 7-10 p.m. on Thursday. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, smoking or children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Braid With Me
Pitt Community College is hosting a mother-daughter braid with me event from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club, 1100 Ward St. Mothers and daughters can learn braiding skills together. Participants must be at least 10 years old. Contact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 or jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Plant sale
The Master Gardener volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum will hold their 2022 Spring Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It runs until noon at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Dance will be presenting an overview of the sheriff’s office. The club meets at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcomed. Call 367-8310 for further information.
Mental Health Matters
Vidant Medical Center will hold Mental Health Matter 2022 with four virtual educational sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The topics include COVID-19 recovery, emotional freedom techniques, rebuilding relationships after social distancing and reconnecting the mind-body disconnect. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/behavoiralhealth for more information and Web-ex details.