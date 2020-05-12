Be sure to take a walk down the Elmhurst School paved walkway and the ECU Stadium walkway. You will see two unique inspirational stone signs which will give you a needed lift for the day. Thank you to the artist who did this; they are unique!
I see where the ECU Athletics Fiscal Sustainability Task Force will meet this week. Is the task force partial to athletics or do they represent the university as an academic institution? Hopefully they will take off those rose colored glasses and grasp reality. Paying your own way should be taught as part of the college curriculum.
When is a tan more important than a hair cut? When are small gift shops more important than personal health care shops? Really Gov. Cooper what are your thinking? Phase I was joke — go to Phase III and be done with it.
Bless the hearts of the left-leaning press. While I listen to them try and explain their mishandling of the Michael Flynn debacle, I’m reminded of a famous G. Marx comment “these are my principles and if you don’t like them I have others.”
Bless your heart to the Greenville City Council for having to deal with a 3 million dollar budget shortfall and probable tax increase. We could really use the 2 million dollars wasted on erecting a politically correct memorial on the Town Common.
Bless your heart to the writer who suggested Michele as a running mate for Joe Biden. I think that the Obamas as well as the Clintons have sacrificed enough of their lives serving our country. You can only give so much of yourself. Let them enjoy retirement.
BYH Greenville red light cameras. People can speed and drive like a knucklehead but as long as you stop at that red light, you’re good. It doesn’t matter what you do between those red light camera’s. Why not put some patrol cars out there to monitor what goes on everywhere else?
Bless your heart to the working taxpayers of this country who support the ever-expanding number of freeloaders.
BOH, based on the daily 30-45 minute lines at the banks, the big crowds at Lowes and now New River Pottery, there doesn’t seem to be an unemployment problem in this area.
When exposing a crime is treated as a crime, you are ruled by criminals.
Bless your heart. Where is the toilet paper? Will those of us who don’t have a “secret connection” ever see even one roll ever again?
BYH, things must be turning around. Yesterday I saw the HOA out roaming the neighborhood looking for ways to harass us! I guess that’s a good sign.
BYH, if at first you don’t succeed, try doing like your mom told you to in the beginning.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.