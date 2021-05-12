Bless our hearts. Hard to believe the mess that has been made in this country in only a few months. The next three and a half years ought to be interesting. What a bunch of incapables.
BYH to those who are waiting for God to protect them from COVID. He sent you the vaccine.
What happened to all this gender talk? Some still call it “Mother’s Day” and some still refer to “Girl Scout cookies?” Isn’t that offensive? The government or the Brook Valley Homeowner’s Association should issue a directive clarifying this. Just call them “Scout Cookies.” And combine Mother’s Day with Father’s Day into “Parent’s Day.” Think of all the money we would save on gas, food, cards, presents. The gender police would be proud.
BYH, saying “shark-infested waters” is like saying “human-infested houses.” I mean, they live there. Man, that’s just rude.
Who is guarding the traffic in our town? People are driving like they are on a race track and no police are to be found! What are they doing to catch these people endangering lives by going 90 mph on Memorial Drive and other streets? They have blood on their hands when people are killed by these drivers, so I have a suggestion: police get to work.
Are we still doing that thing where we lavish undeserved praise on Mayor Connelly? If so, a big BYH to the mayor for creating the “Historic Wagon Road” on Fifth Street from Memorial to downtown (uptown is so silly). I feel connected to my ancestors. Surely this is what they felt like taking their tobacco to market in a mule-drawn wagon. I never thought I could experience such history in my 2021 Tahoe, thanks mayor!
Dickinson Avenue is maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation, not the city.
Bumper sticker of the month: Honk if you’re illiterate.
BYH, when I was a kid I wanted to play the guitar very badly after seeing the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show. Now that I have been playing for decades, I can. Play very badly.
BYH to the yellow-jacketed ladies working Gate 2 during the doubleheader last Saturday. Not only were they professional, courteous and helpful, they also were as funny as Jeff Foxworthy and Jay Leno. You brightened our day! Thank you.
BYH, you know things are bad with your DMV when people from New York complain about vehicle registration. I was charged more this year than last on a year older vehicle.
BYH, I’m happy to hear that Joe Biden has not played golf or tweeted anything hurtful in 100 days. He has, however, destroyed border security, raised gas and grocery prices and raised taxes. Can’t wait to see what he does next.
