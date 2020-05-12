Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Drive-through testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is now open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
Food distribution
Humble Soul Restaurant and Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold a community food distribution beginning at 3 p.m. today at 1095 Allen Road. Open to the public, first-come, first-served as supplies last.
City day camps
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department has postponed summer day camp programming with a target begin date of July 6. Summer day camp sessions scheduled between June 8-July 3 are canceled. These camps include: Rec Plus Camp at H. Boyd Lee Park; Camp Adventure at Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center; Playground Camp at Greenfield Terrace; Eppes Summer Camp at Eppes Recreation Center; Jamboree Camp at South Greenville; Teen Voyager at H. Boyd Lee Park; Camp Escape at the Drew Steele Center; Junior Explorers Camp at River Park North; Outdoor Skills Challenge at River Park North; and Survivor Camp at River Park North. Those who are registered for camps during the weeks of June 8-July 3 were to be contacted regarding a refund May 4-8.
CON fundraiser
Churches Outreach Network has set up a gofundme page with a $25,000 goal to support its work to assist vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization has been working in Greenville area since 2008 to provide basic needs of food, clothing and shelter while connecting individuals to valuable resources for a better life. In this time of crisis, CON continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus by reaching out and serving those in need, organizers said. “As our motto states, we provide food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless.” Give to the CON COVID-19 Response Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/churches-outreach-network-covid19. Donations will continue the response that is already underway.
Genealogical society
The Wilson County Genealogical Society meeting scheduled for May 26 has been canceled. No meetings are scheduled until September.
Food drive
Keller Williams Real Estate is hosting a food drive through May 14 to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Donations of nonperishable foods may be delivered to 1601 S. Evans St. To arrange to have donations picked up, call 355-6000 or mail klrw312@kw.com.
New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Master Gardeners
The Pitt County Master Gardeners have postponed their annual plant sale originally scheduled for May 16 at the County Arboretum.