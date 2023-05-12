Email announcements at least a week in advance to community@reflector.com.
4-H Chicken Project
Pitt County youth are invited to take part in the 4-H Chicken Project. Youth can show their own bird or purchase chicks that have been hatched through the Pitt County 4-H School Embryology program. They will attend a showmanship workshop July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon; complete an expression arts project by Aug. 4; attend a county practice show at 10 a.m. Aug. 26; and attend the Pitt County Fair Chicken Show at 1 p.m. Sept. 23. For more information, call Pitt County Extension Service at 902-1709.
Walk to Defeat ALS
The Down East Walk to Defeat ALS will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium. The walk will help raise awareness about ALS and allow participants to get involved in the fight to improve the lives of people living with ALS and discover effective treatments and a cure. Visit web.alsa.org/downeast or email walk@alsnc.org.
Barbershop show
A show entitled “Barbershop Through the Years” will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St. It will feature the Champion Gold Medal Quartet, Let’s Sing!, along with the mixed barbershop chorus of the Carolina Chord Connection. Tickets are $10. WITN’s Dave Jordan will be the emcee.
Mommy and Me
A Mommy and Me Spring Fling will take place from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature music, vendors, games and giveaways. The cost is $25 for two people and $5 for each additional person. For more information, email mjevents23@gmail.com.
Casino night
John Paul II Catholic High School, 2725 E. 14th St., is hosting an adults-only casino night from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at the school. Visit jp2highschool.com/casino/.
Pop in Pop Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host monthly Pop In Pop Art workshops starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Community members can pop in for a 20-25 minute lesson for $15. Workshops are available for children as young as age 3 and adults of all ages. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. For more information, call 551-6947.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will distribute free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute fresh produce, baked goods and nonperishable items starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Kings of Q
The annual Kings of Q Festival runs May 19-20 in downtown Ayden. The event features a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned cooking contest and lots of music, food and entertainment starting at 5 p.m. on Friday at the West Avenue Stage and continuing with a full day of events on Saturday. Visit aydenbbq.org and facebook.com/AydenBBQ/ for registration and information.
Small Business Awards
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Small Business Awards Breakfast at 8 a.m. on May 24 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event recognizes the outstanding achievements and contributions of small business owners and honors the 2022 Small Business Leader of the Year. Visit https://bit.ly/414f96S.
