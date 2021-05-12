Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Youth gardening group
The 4-H Just Grow It group will begin meeting 4-5 p.m. every other Thursday on May 20 at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. The program helps youth 5-18 learn how to plant vegetables, care for plants and harvest a garden to eat! They also will explore soil, bugs, plant problems and have a lot of hands-on fun. Register by calling (252) 902-1709 or by creating a 4-H account and choosing “Pitt County Just Grow It” in the events section at: https://v2.4honline.com/. This program is free.
Post 160 to meet
American Legion Post 160 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the post headquarters, 1700 Chestnut St. Call 756-7519 for further information.
‘Nunsense’ auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., is hosting auditions for “Nunsense,” a musical that will mark the community theater’s return to the stage this summer. Five actors are sought for soprano and mezzo-soprano roles for the popular comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken. Auditions are scheduled to begin Friday and continue weekends through the end of May. There is no open call; all auditions will be conducted individually. To schedule an audition time, email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or text 468-8708.
Boat handling course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will offer an updated boat handling course made up of six seminars that take boaters beyond basic skills. The course is over six Tuesdays starting June 15 in Cypress Landing Marina, 200 Marina Drive, Chocowinity. Cost $80 for individuals $90 for couples sharing materials and $100 for non-members Register by June 6 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or calling 919-208-1893
Ride of Silence
ECVelo is hosting the 15th National Ride of Silence in Greenville on Wednesday to promote safer, inclusive and accessible streets and remember bicycle riders who have been killed or injured on local roads. It is free and open to riders of all experience levels. Participants are asked to gather at 6 p.m. at Greenville Bicycle Company, 802 Clark St., near Dickinson Avenue downtown. The slow, 12-mile, police-escorted procession is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are required and current COVID measures will be observed. A post-ride social will be held nearby at Pitt Street Brewery with food available from Anita’s Mexican Restaurant.
Art museum history
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a public webinar on the history of the Greenville Museum of Art 7-8:30 p.m. on May 26 featuring executive director Trista Reis Porter. Porter’s talk is entitled “Sixty Years of Art at the Flanagan House.” This event is free but registration is required. Go to the “Events” tab of the PCHS website pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Vaccination clinics
The Pitt County Health Department is offering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church 1095, Allen Road, Greenville. A second clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Taft Christian Life Center at Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. Moderna shots also will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 22, at Antioch Church Ministries, 2659 Railroad St., Bell Arthur. No appointments are necessary. Participants must be at least 18.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call (252) 752-3482.