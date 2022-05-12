Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Music Series
Emerge Gallery, 404 Evans St., will host Carroll Dashiell and Friends at 7 p.m. today for the final concert of the season in the African American Music Series. There is no admission charge. Visit emergegallery.com.
Farmville 150
Farmville's 150th Anniversary Black Tie Gala will be held from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Depot 3762 W. Wilson St., in Farmville. The event will feature music by The Rakiem Walker Project with food by Myrtle Grove Catering. Tickets are $75 each. Contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 252-753-4671.
Murder Mystery
Magnolia Arts Center will present The Chicago Caper, a who-done-it murder mystery dessert theater at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday. Matinees are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 and $10. Email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com for information.
Braid With Me
Pitt Community College is hosting a mother-daughter braid with me event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Lucille W. Gorham Unit of the Boys & Girls Club, 1100 Ward St. Mothers and daughters can learn braiding skills together. Participants must be at least 10. Cantact Jalil Davis at 493-7260 or jdavis@email.pittcc.edu.
Plant sale
The Master Gardener volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum will hold their 2022 Spring Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It runs until noon next to the arboretum gardens, at 403 Government Circle.
Vaccination Clinic
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the church multipurpose building. The clinic will provide first and second shots and boosters for adults and children. Call 916-6409 for information.
Community day
Gospel Unlimited Ministry will hold a Community Outreach Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 5876 E. Mill St., Fountain. The event will feature free hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks and a free clothing and food giveaway. Contact Windy Ellis at 919-376-5492.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Food Pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Garden Party
The Friends of the May Museum will hold the 11th Annual May Museum & Park Garden Party from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the museum and grounds, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. It will feature food, drinks and music, a hat contest with prizes, and the opening of a new exhibit of Victorian silk embroidered piano shawls. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. RSVP to 758-6882 or email rkammerer@farmvillenc.gov.
Reproductive rights
A March for Reproductive Rights will be held at noon on Sunday starting at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center. Organizers are calling for all health care students and professionals to march in support of individual reproductive decisions. Bring posters, water and snacks, and wear comfortable clothes and health care attire. Meet on the porch of the student center.