Garden Party
The Friends of the May Museum will hold the 11th Annual May Museum & Park Garden Party from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the museum and grounds, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. It will feature food, drinks, music, a hat contest and the opening of a new exhibit of Victorian silk piano shawls. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors at the Farmville Public Library.
Reproductive rights
A March for Reproductive Rights will be held at noon on Sunday starting at the ECU Health Sciences Student Center. Organizers are calling for health care students and professionals to march in support of individual reproductive decisions. Bring posters, water and snacks, wear comfortable clothes and health care attire. Meet on the porch of the student center.
Women’s Day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold its Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Alycia Marcena, associate minister at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Dance will be presenting an overview of the sheriff’s office.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mental Health Matters
Vidant Medical Center will hold Mental Health Matters 2022 with four virtual educational sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday on mental health recovery and the pandemic. Visit www.vidanthealth.com/behavoiralhealth for more information and Web-ex details.
Retired School Personnel
The Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Officers will be installed.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Farmville Community Arts Center will present “La Cage Aux Folles” at 7 p.m. May 19-21 in Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 21-22. The award-winning musical was the inspiration for the 1996 film “The Birdcage.” Tickets are $15 for members and $20-25 for others. Visit tinyurl.com/2asj953u or call 753-3832.
Differently Abled Fair
Koinonia Christian Center Church will host the annual Differently Abled Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 21 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free, carnival-style event will include games, music, crafts, photo stations, food and activities for individuals with severe and profound disabilities and their immediate families. Visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898.
Paint in the Park
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host Paint in the Park from 1-3 p.m. May 22 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event invites artists to take advantage of the natural environment as they create works of art and provides a chance for them to meet other artists and to show their creations at 3 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com for more information.