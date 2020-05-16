BYH Dr. Fauci. The longer the US is not working, the more money you make.
BYH to the guy who thinks Melania Trump should be on the cover of magazines because she used to be a nudie model. She's too busy live blogging about the White House tennis court in the middle of a worldwide pandemic to pose.
So Trump thinks it’s safe to reopen schools for our children. Great — then he needs to send his youngest son and all his grandchildren to public schools instead of the elite, private schools they attend now.
Bless Your Heart Nancy Pelosi for your $3 trillion proposal for new spending to support your liberal causes. Our government has already maxed out the credit card. The next step is bankruptcy. Our children's children will be paying for what we have spent already. Don't push us to the point of no return.
All states are not created equal. Both North Carolina and Michigan have a population of over 10 million people. The number of deaths from COVID-19 are vastly different. Recent statistics indicate that North Carolina has had 577 deaths (May 13). Michigan has experienced 4,674 deaths from COVID-19. Why?
A great way for state to save money is to close down the Pitt County Extension Service. I thought it was established to assist farmers with information to help with their production practices and problems they may encounter. But in Pitt County, it is just a bunch of employees with office space that have no interest in helping the agricultural community.
BYH to the one today saying Melania Trump should be on magazines, but what would that person thin/say if it was Michelle Obama that got into America in a dubious way, being caught in lies about her work, having an anchor baby, and let's not even discuss the chain migration once she married an American.
Please tell me why two months into our pandemic stay home, and still no toilet paper, paper towels and disinfectant wipes available? I think I know the answer ... Many hoarded and still go and buy more immediately leaving many of us without. Yep you are an "all about me" entitled person. Thanks for being so selfish, not! Karma baby karma
BYH. Back in the 70s, I often went with my mom to the Fort Bragg commissary (grocery store). There were clearly marked entrances, exits and one way floor guides throughout the store. Military folks understood how good discipline, even in a store, helps. Everyone knew the rules. We all survived the experience. You will too. Years later, I thought civilian grocery stores invited utter chaos with no such signage.
BYH to the person worried about China "controlling our manufacturing." Guess the free market isn't so great when it's not favoring you 100 percent of the time, eh?
BYH to the inmates at the L.A. County jail for passing around water bottles and face masks trying to give each other the coronavirus. All this believing the rumor that you would be released if you have the virus. You got the virus but no release. Just proves that crooks are stupid. I assume that a good part of outbreaks in N.C. prisons are for the same reason.
BYH Walmart. While standing in line this morning (May 12) in temperatures of 39 Fahrenheit for the senior citizen hour, I noticed employees leaving the store with large packages of paper towels, placing them in their cars, and returning to the store. When the seniors were allowed in at 6:15 a.m. there were only two packages of these towels. Nice treatment of older customers!
BYH to the rally group in Raleigh. Did you get a permit to sell the merchandise you were peddling or is that included in your permit for the demonstration? You could sell masks since most were not wearing them. "Do unto others" and BYH.
BYH to the "suddenly homeschooling specialists!" (AKA parents/guardians of school children.) High five to those who work with their children to make sure they get school assignments completed. It's not easy, is it? To those parents who let their children spend 6-plus hours playing video games every day, don't complain when your child is falling behind in the fall. You should take this extra long summer break to get your child ahead. Just an idea!
The management team at Vidant is hereby awarded the Cooper Prize for mismanagement and incompetence. They remove those who actually have a purpose and are needed. There seriously needs to be oversight on these losers. Somebody please step up and axe the CEO!
BYH, if you hate wearing a mask, you're really not going to like the ventilator. (Stolen from a meme)
BYH to Greg Murphy who published his editorial in the 5/13/20 edition of the DR. He's both an elected official and a medical professional who should know better and yet he showed up at political meeting without social distancing or wearing a face mask because of peer pressure? That's pretty dumb!
Yeah, we're all in this together, right? Except for those who aren't. They are the ones who will kill us. No BYH to them.
BYH to anyone who thinks that the Highway Patrol has much impact on city streets. It is the job of city police to handle traffic problems in town.
Bless your hearts to Congress. You have reached a new low with your Dr. Bright, whistle blower hearings. It looks like there is no limit to the ways you boneheads can come up with to waste taxpayer money.