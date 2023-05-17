Email announcements at least a week in advance to community@reflector.com.
4-H Chicken Project
The 4-H Chicken Project is now open to youth to raise their own bird or purchase chicks that have been hatched through the Pitt County 4-H School Embryology program. Participants will attend a showmanship workshop July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon; complete an expression arts project by Aug. 4; attend a county practice show on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.; and attend the Pitt County Fair Chicken Show at 1 p.m. Sept. 23. For more information, call Pitt County Extension Service at 902-1709.
Winterville concert
Lightnin’ Wells will perform 7-9 p.m. on Thursday as part of The Winterville Historical & Arts Society’s spring concert series at the Winterville Depot, 217 Worthington St. Tickets are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com/cc/winterville-historical-arts-society-1977249.
Farmers and Makers Market
The Believe in Greenville Community Market opens at 5 p.m. Thursday in the backyard of Farmers and Makers Market, 623 S. Pitt St., across from Pitt Street Brewery. It features vendors, food trucks and live music and is within the Uptown Social District. Email info@farmersandmakers.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays with parking available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering the following classes and programs. All offerings are free and located at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road, unless otherwise noted. Registration is required by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Advance care planning class, 9-11 a.m. Thursday. Picture identification is required to complete documents.
Understand Your Money Mindset: How to Beat Inflation, 10-11:30 a.m., May 23.
Jewelry-making class, 2-4 p.m. May 24. Cost is $5.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, May 24-June 28. Class will be held at the West Greenville Senior Wellness Center, 1118 West Fifth St.
Brainiac Boot Camp, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-28. Cost is $20 and includes a camp T-shirt. Paid registration deadline is May 26.
Hands-on CPR class, 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 31.
Auto Mechanics for Dummies, 2-4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, June 1-9. Cost is $85. Register by calling 252-493-7625 or emailing gpnichols316@my.pittcc.edu.
Beaufort Choral Society
The Beaufort County Choral Society will present three performances of its spring concert, “DivineWaters,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St., Greenville; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C.; and 3 p.m. May 28 at St. Thomas Episcopal, 101 Craven St., Bath. All are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 623-1975.
Kings of Q
The annual Kings of Q Festival runs Friday-Saturday in downtown Ayden. The event features a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned cooking contest and lots of music, food and entertainment starting at 5 p.m. on Friday at the West Avenue Stage and continuing with a full day of events on Saturday. Visit aydenbbq.org and facebook.com/AydenBBQ/ for registration and festival information.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for “Smokey Joe’s Café” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show features songs including “Hound Dog,” “Love Potion #9,” “On Broadway” and “Stand By Me.” Men and women, preferably 16 years and older, are needed for the cast. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a song from the 1950s or 1960s. For more information visit www.magnoliaartscenter.com.