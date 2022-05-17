Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Retired School Personnel
The North Carolina Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a general meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Officers will be installed.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Republican Women
The Republican Women of Pitt County will meet Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch. Speakers will be Hal Weatherman, founder of Electoral Education Foundation; Sandy Moyer, candidate for Pitt County school board District 7, and school board member Benjie Forrest.
Kings of Q
The Kings of Q Barbecue Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in downtown Ayden and will feature live music, rides, vendors and the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned cook-off from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Cook-off teams will set up downtown and judging will take place at Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St. “Smokehouse Alley,” a collection of food truck vendors offering barbecue-related food will be set up behind Town Hall. The festival also will include a Hog Hollerin’ contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the festival stage on West Avenue.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical & Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday during the Kings of Q Barbecue Cook-Off and Festival. Visitors can enjoy an exhibit that shows the town’s whole-hog barbecue history from one man many years ago to the two “Kings of Q” of today. Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Two added bonuses: the Alex Warren Photographic Art Exhibit is in the gallery and the Oak Drive Band will perform on the lawn from 11 a.m.-noon. There will be no open house on Sunday.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
Bobby Andrews Recreation Center, 231 E. Seventh St., Washington, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington, 1:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Greenville Fire-Rescue Station No. 6, 3375 E. 10th St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road, 3-7 p.m. on Thursday.
Cypress Landing Bay Club, 100 Marina Drive, Chocowinity, noon-5 p.m. on Thursday.