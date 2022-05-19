Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Community cookout
The United Social Club of Winterville will host a community cookout from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St., Winterville. The event is open to the public and will feature music, bouncers, games, burgers, drinks and hot dogs.
Differently Abled Fair
Koinonia Christian Center Church will host the annual Differently Abled Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free, carnival-style event will include games, music, crafts, photo stations, food and activities. It is exclusively for individuals diagnosed with severe and profound disabilities and their immediate families. For more information, visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898.
Concert on the Common
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform at 6 p.m. on May 26, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Poem in your Pocket
The Pitt County Master Gardeners will celebrate “Poem in your Pocket Day” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Children’s Garden of the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. A poetry reading will be held at 10:30 a.m. Children also will be able to discover “poems in pockets” and participate in creating poems. Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to attend. Call 902-1709 for information.
Memorial Day
Greenville Recreation and Parks is partnering with the Pitt County Veterans Council to mark Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on May 30. The ceremony will take place at the war memorial at the center of the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Proud to be an American Day
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be and American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4 on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It will honor veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original I-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 7 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Bob Luebke will speak about public education in North Carolina.