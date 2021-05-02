Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
SpringFest
Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road, Snow Hill, will hold its Spring Fest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15. The event will feature handcrafted items from local woodworkers, artists and potters for purchase. Food trucks will be on site and Nooherooka will hold a meat sale. Call Mary Betty at 252-714-2650 to reserve a vendor table. For more information call 252-747-5054.
Women’s Day, giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, will host a women’s day service at 11 a.m. May 9. The Rev. Brendolyn Shaw of Cornerstone Church in Williamston will be the guest speaker. The church will co-host a food and clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. May 15.
Book signing fundraiser
My Sister’s Place, 3726 N. Main St., Farmville, will hold a book signing event with author Diane Gray, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Her book, “Faith, Hope and Perseverance” is about her 50-year journey to find her biological family. Portions of all book sales during the event will help to support The Center for Family Violence Prevention, which works to break the cycle of domestic violence. My Sister’s Place is an upscale resale boutique that features gently used ladies’ clothing and accessories.
LIFT classes
Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together — LIFT — an 8-week, group-based strength training program will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, May 4-June 24. The online classes are offered through the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to help participants improve their strength and mobility, learn healthy food options, and most importantly help form a community to socialize and interact in the virtual world. Classes will be recorded for those that may have a scheduling conflict. Visit go.ncsu.edu/lift2newabilities to register and learn more.
Outdoor Concert
The Greenville Choral Society will hold an outdoor concert featuring several of its groups at 4 p.m. today at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Concert Choir will perform Rutter’s Gloria and other selections with orchestra. The Children’s Chorus, Bella Voce and Youth Chorale also will perform. The event is free. Bring a chair. The rain date is Sunday, May 9.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up:
The State Theater, 110 W. Fifth St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday
Grifton Volunteer Fire Department, 6881 S. Highland Ave., 2-6 p.m., Friday
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, 2-6 p.m., May 13
Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 14
Teen Science Cafes
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., will host several Teen Science Cafes through June. The free, outdoor events give middle school and high school students a chance to socialize and talk with local experts about ideas in science and technology. Upcoming programs are scheduled May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 15. Programs are free, but seating is limited and preregistration is required. Vist atimeforscience.org or call 364-2862.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
